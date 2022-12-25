DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, and the rest of the senior leadership visiting party, help serve lunch to servicemembers and contractors at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. Chabelley Airfield hosts the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, which provides the secure, reliable, and flexible power projection platforms provided by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

