    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, is briefed by members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. The 75th EAS is made up of personnel from the California Air National Guard, and provide C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti [Image 29 of 29], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

