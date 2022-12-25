DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, speaks with members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) by a C-130 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. The 75th EAS is made up of personnel from the California Air National Guard, and provide C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

