U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, speaks with members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) by a C-130 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. The 75th EAS is made up of personnel from the California Air National Guard, and provide C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 06:55
|Photo ID:
|7571732
|VIRIN:
|221225-Z-FJ284-1128
|Resolution:
|5734x3816
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti [Image 29 of 29], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT