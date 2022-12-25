DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with and commends members of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, and at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. Chabelley Airfield hosts the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, which provides the secure, reliable, and flexible power projection platforms provided by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

