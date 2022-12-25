Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti [Image 23 of 29]

    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, the National Guard assistant to the Commander, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, helps serve lunch to servicemembers and contractors at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. Chabelley Airfield hosts the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, which provides the secure, reliable, and flexible power projection platforms provided by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 06:54
    Photo ID: 7571736
    VIRIN: 221225-Z-FJ284-1159
    Resolution: 4415x2938
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti [Image 29 of 29], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti
    DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT