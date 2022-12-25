DANG and senior leaders visit deployed Airmen in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, the National Guard assistant to the Commander, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, helps serve lunch to servicemembers and contractors at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec 25, 2022. Chabelley Airfield hosts the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, which provides the secure, reliable, and flexible power projection platforms provided by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

