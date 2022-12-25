Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Christmas Feast [Image 6 of 6]

    380th AEW Christmas Feast

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer M. McKeen, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, greets an Airman of the 380th AEW during their Christmas Day meal at Windy's Dining Facility at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

    VIRIN: 221225-F-UN299-314
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Christmas Feast [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    DFAC

