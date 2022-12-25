380th AEW Holiday Celebration

Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer M. McKeen, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, serve members of the 380th AEW their Christmas Day meals at Windy's Dining Facility at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

