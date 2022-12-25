Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Holiday Celebration [Image 5 of 6]

    380th AEW Holiday Celebration

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer M. McKeen, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, serve members of the 380th AEW their Christmas Day meals at Windy's Dining Facility at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

