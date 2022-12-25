Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380th AEW Christmas Feast [Image 1 of 6]

    380th AEW Christmas Feast

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, serves Airmen food for a Christmas Day lunch at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Lunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7571470
    VIRIN: 221225-F-FM899-015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Christmas Feast [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380th AEW Christmas Feast
    380th AEW Christmas Feast
    380th AEW Christmas Feast
    380th AEW Holiday Celebration
    380th AEW Holiday Celebration
    380th AEW Christmas Feast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christian
    UAE
    Christmas
    Air Force
    ADAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT