380th AEW Christmas Feast

Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, serves Airmen food for a Christmas Day lunch at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Lunn)

