380th AEW Holiday Celebration

Colonel Alfredo Laboy, an Air Staff director assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, serves Christmas lunch at the Oasis Dining Facility, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2022 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7571473
|VIRIN:
|221225-F-UN299-111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
