380th AEW Christmas Feast

Service members take part in Christmas Day lunch at Oasis Dining Facility, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022. Wing and squadron leaders alike took time to serve deployed service members across different branches at the DFACs during the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

