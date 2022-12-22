U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Jayden Thiergood dives to tackle Baylor University's Blake Shapen on Dec. 22, 2022 during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Air Force defeated Baylor 30-15, making it their third-straight full season to hit double-figure wins and taking home the Armed Forces Bowl Trophy. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:41 Photo ID: 7570825 VIRIN: 221222-F-XS730-1017 Resolution: 3518x2342 Size: 3.11 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.