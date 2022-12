U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Brad Roberts is tackled by Baylor University's Garmon Randolph on Dec. 22, 2022 during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Air Force defeated Baylor 30-15, making it their third-straight full season to hit double-figure wins and taking home the Armed Forces Bowl Trophy. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:41 Photo ID: 7570819 VIRIN: 221222-F-XS730-1012 Resolution: 4185x2794 Size: 4.03 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.