Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University [Image 16 of 22]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Haaziq Daniels looks for a pass against Baylor University on Dec. 22, 2022 during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Air Force defeated Baylor 30-15, making it their third-straight full season to hit double-figure wins and taking home the Armed Forces Bowl Trophy. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:42
    Photo ID: 7570826
    VIRIN: 221222-F-XS730-1018
    Resolution: 2954x1966
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University
    U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Armed Forces Bowl
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT