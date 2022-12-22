U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Caleb Rillos scores a touchdown against Baylor University on Dec. 22, 2022 during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Air Force defeated Baylor 30-15, making it their third-straight full season to hit double-figure wins and taking home the Armed Forces Bowl Trophy. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

