U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force players huddle during a media timout during a record cold game against Baylor University on Dec. 22, 2022 during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Air Force defeated Baylor 30-15, making it their third-straight full season to hit double-figure wins and taking home the Armed Forces Bowl Trophy. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7570824
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-XS730-1016
|Resolution:
|4540x3022
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Armed Forces Bowl 2022 vs Baylor University [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT