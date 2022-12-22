Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 5 of 5]

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) lands on its landing pad during Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The C-sUAS program uses a variety of offices across the base including the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, to counter the sUAS threat to Al Dhafra AB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 02:25
    Photo ID: 7570333
    VIRIN: 221222-F-VM471-002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training
    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training
    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training
    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training
    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    380 ESFS
    ADAB
    C-sUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT