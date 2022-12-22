380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

A small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) lands on its landing pad during Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The C-sUAS program uses a variety of offices across the base including the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, to counter the sUAS threat to Al Dhafra AB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

