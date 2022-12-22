Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 3 of 5]

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) non-commissioned officer in charge, replaces the battery on a sUAS during C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The training gave several offices across Al Dhafra AB the opportunity to test their C-sUAS programs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 02:23
    Photo ID: 7570331
    VIRIN: 221222-F-VM471-001
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    380 ESFS
    ADAB
    C-sUAS

