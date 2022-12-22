U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) non-commissioned officer in charge, replaces the battery on a sUAS during C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The training gave several offices across Al Dhafra AB the opportunity to test their C-sUAS programs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 02:23
|Photo ID:
|7570331
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-VM471-001
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
