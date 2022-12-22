380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) non-commissioned officer in charge, replaces the battery on a sUAS during C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The training gave several offices across Al Dhafra AB the opportunity to test their C-sUAS programs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

