380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Ellis, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (left), Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) Program Manager, prepares a sUAS for flight with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron C-sUAS flight non-commissioned officer in charge, for C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The C-sUAS program uses a variety of offices across the base including the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Communication Squadron and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, to counter the sUAS threat to Al Dhafra AB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

