U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Ellis Jr. (left), 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) Program Manager, flies a sUAS during C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022 while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron C-sUAS flight non-commissioned officer in charge, watches. Adversaries use sUASs as surveillance and reconnaissance tools to gain information about expeditionary bases and their operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 02:22 Photo ID: 7570329 VIRIN: 221222-F-VM471-003 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 935.96 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.