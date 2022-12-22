380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Ellis Jr., 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (left), Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) Program Manager, prepares to land a sUAS while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron C-sUAS flight non-commissioned officer in charge, observes during C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The most important C-sUAS system on the base are the people of Al Dhafra AB who can report any sUAS in the area by calling the Base Defense Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

