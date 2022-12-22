Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 2 of 5]

    380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Ellis Jr., 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (left), Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) Program Manager, prepares to land a sUAS while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Sanders, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron C-sUAS flight non-commissioned officer in charge, observes during C-sUAS training at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022. The most important C-sUAS system on the base are the people of Al Dhafra AB who can report any sUAS in the area by calling the Base Defense Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022
    Photo ID: 7570330
    VIRIN: 221222-F-VM471-004
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 662.83 KB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 380 ESFS Counter small Unmanned Aerial System Training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    380 ESFS
    ADAB
    C-sUAS

