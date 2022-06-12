Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 12]

    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)

    JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to the JS Ise (DDH-182) read the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America’s (LHA 6) magazine in the ship’s wardroom during a tour in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 19:40
    Photo ID: 7570091
    VIRIN: 221206-N-IO312-1043
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)
    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    Sasebo
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    host nation
    USS America (LHA 6)
    JS Ise (DDH-182)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT