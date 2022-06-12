SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to the JS Ise (DDH-182) read the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America’s (LHA 6) magazine in the ship’s wardroom during a tour in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 19:40 Photo ID: 7570091 VIRIN: 221206-N-IO312-1043 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.45 MB Location: JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.