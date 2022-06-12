JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors, assigned to the JS Ise (DDH 182), play kickball together in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

