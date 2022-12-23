JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)

By USS America Public Affairs

SASEBO, Japan (DATE) – Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship, JS Ise (DDH-182), visited the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6) for an in-port tour and lunch, Dec. 6.

The tour is part of a series of holiday comradery events between USS America and her JMSDF sister ship.

“As we prepare for the holidays, it’s a pleasure to be able to take this time with our JMSDF partners,” said Capt. Shockey Snyder, America’s commanding officer. “Events like this allow us to know each other on a personal level, and build upon the foundation of mutual trust and respect with each other. This foundation will allow us to integrate seamlessly together in future bi-lateral operations.”

While aboard, Ise Sailors visited the ship’s hangar bay, flight deck, bridge, flight deck control, and primary flight control tower.

Following the tour, America and Ise Sailors met at Nimitz Park in downtown Sasebo for a game of kickball.

This tour comes one week after America Sailors visited the Ise.

The holiday events will culminate with a kadomatsu presentation aboard USS America, Dec. 23.

America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

