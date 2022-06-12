Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 9 of 12]

    JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6)

    AICHI, JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors, assigned to the JS Ise (DDH 182), play kickball together in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 19:40
    Photo ID: 7570099
    VIRIN: 221206-N-DB724-1133
    Resolution: 4763x3175
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    US Navy
    Kickball
    JS Ise (DDH 182)
    USS America (LHA 6)

