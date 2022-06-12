SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2022) Lt.j.g. Abigail Schroeder, right, from St. Louis, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors assigned to the JS Ise (DDH-182) in the pilot house during a tour of the ship in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 19:40 Photo ID: 7570094 VIRIN: 231206-N-SW005-1095 Resolution: 5207x3023 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Sailors Visit USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.