    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City [Image 5 of 5]

    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota Air Base leadership and Fussa Police give opening remarks before a Fussa joint safety patrol in Fussa, Japan, December 17, 2022. Each year Yokota Air Base leadership walks with Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas to show Yokota Air Base’s dedication to the local community, highlighting a shared commitment towards various issues, including crime prevention, anti-terrorism and disaster preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:39
    Photo ID: 7566682
    VIRIN: 221216-F-AE827-1008
    Resolution: 7903x5269
    Size: 14.66 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Yokota
    partners
    Patrol
    Community
    Fussa Police

