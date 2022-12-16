A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

Yokota Air Base leadership and Fussa Police give opening remarks before a Fussa joint safety patrol in Fussa, Japan, December 17, 2022. Each year Yokota Air Base leadership walks with Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas to show Yokota Air Base’s dedication to the local community, highlighting a shared commitment towards various issues, including crime prevention, anti-terrorism and disaster preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

