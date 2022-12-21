A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

Yokota Air Base leadership, the Fussa City Police Department and members of the on and off-base communities participated in a joint crime prevention patrol in Fussa, Japan, December 17, 2022.



The joint patrol has been a long-standing effort between Fussa City and Yokota Air Base to promote safety and partnership while reducing potential crime.



“Japan and U.S. have been an alliance for a long time,” said Toshiaki Kikuchi, Fussa Station police chief. “Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department recognizes Yokota Air Base is one of our important and designated defense-related facilities. I hope we can continue our friendly relationship.”



Each year Yokota Air Base leadership walks with Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas. During the patrol, they held banners highlighting a shared commitment towards various issues, including crime prevention, anti-terrorism and disaster preparedness.



“Yokota Air Base works closely with our Fussa City counterparts as we remain active in our joint campaign in upholding community safety,” said Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander. “We greatly appreciate the strong cooperation and partnership we have with the Fussa City Police Department and other Fussa City leaders.”



Gaulin stated that Yokota would continue participating in more safety awareness opportunities in coordination with our Japanese counterparts to show our dedication to the local populace and collective responsibility to keep our communities safe.

