A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

Yokota Air Base leadership, the Fussa Police and local community members hold signs titled “Fussa Partnership- Developing a community that does not tolerate terrorism” and “Creating a city that is resilient to natural disasters” after a joint safety patrol December 17, 2022 in Fussa, Japan. Each year Yokota Air Base leadership walks with the Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas to show Yokota Air Base’s dedication to the local community in the shared fight against crime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

