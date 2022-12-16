A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, walks with Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas during a joint safety patrol December 17, 2022 in Fussa, Japan. While walking the streets, they held a banner that read “Joint Safety Patrol is ongoing,” highlighting Yokota Air Base’s dedication to the local community in the shared fight against crime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

