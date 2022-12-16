Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City [Image 4 of 5]

    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, walks with Fussa Police and local community members along popular drinking areas during a joint safety patrol December 17, 2022 in Fussa, Japan. While walking the streets, they held a banner that read “Joint Safety Patrol is ongoing,” highlighting Yokota Air Base’s dedication to the local community in the shared fight against crime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:39
    Photo ID: 7566681
    VIRIN: 221216-F-AE827-1042
    Resolution: 7684x5123
    Size: 15.25 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City
    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City
    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City
    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City
    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A shared commitment to safety in Fussa City

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Yokota
    partners
    Patrol
    Community
    Fussa Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT