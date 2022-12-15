Tech. Sgt. Joanne Griffin performs with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific during the Christmas Bigband Concert at the Mizuho Viewpark Skyhall located in Mizuho, Japan, Dec. 15, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, attended the performance to watch the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific and engage with the local Japanese community. Events like these serve as a way for both nations to learn from each other’s cultures and provide an opportunity for U.S. forces to strengthen partnerships and friendships with the Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 07:05 Photo ID: 7564119 VIRIN: 221215-F-HD796-1095 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.67 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.