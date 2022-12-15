Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song [Image 2 of 4]

    Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Joanne Griffin performs with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific during the Christmas Bigband Concert at the Mizuho Viewpark Skyhall located in Mizuho, Japan, Dec. 15, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, attended the performance to watch the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific and engage with the local Japanese community. Events like these serve as a way for both nations to learn from each other’s cultures and provide an opportunity for U.S. forces to strengthen partnerships and friendships with the Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 07:05
    Photo ID: 7564119
    VIRIN: 221215-F-HD796-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Air Force
    Band of the Pacific

