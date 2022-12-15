Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song

374th Airlift Wing commander U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Maintenance Group commander U.S. Air Force Col. Philip Dorsch, and Mizuho town Mayor Hiroyuki Sugiura, pose for a group photo with attendees at the Mizuho Viewport Skyhall located in Mizuho, Japan, Dec. 15, 2022. The concert is a chance for U.S and Japanese communities to listen to music from the Band of the Pacific stationed at Yokota Air Base, and strengthen the enduring partnership shared between both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

