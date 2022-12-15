Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song [Image 1 of 4]

    Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    374th Airlift Wing commander U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Maintenance Group commander U.S. Air Force Col. Philip Dorsch, and Mizuho town Mayor Hiroyuki Sugiura, attend the Christmas Bigband Concert at the Mizuho Viewport Skyhall located in Mizuho, Japan, Dec. 15, 2022. The concert is a chance for U.S and Japanese communities to listen to music from the Band of the Pacific stationed at Yokota Air Base, and strengthen the enduring partnership shared between both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

