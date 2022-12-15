Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas Big Band Concert: strengthening relationships through song

    2022-12-15

    MIZUHO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Story by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    MIZUHO, Japan -- Leaders of the 374th Airlift Wing attended the Christmas Big Band Concert at the Mizuho Viewpark Skyhall in Mizuho, Japan, Dec. 15, 2022.

    Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, were among several American and Japanese attendees who were able to enjoy live jazz music performed by the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific.

    “It was a special honor for the members of the PACAF Band to share holiday music with our Japanese friends and partners just outside the gate,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jason Foster, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific senior enlisted leader, “These concerts were especially important
    since we were able to share both the gift of holiday music and thank these communities for their long and ongoing support of Yokota’s mission in Japan.”

    The PACAF band’s mission is to support partnerships through music and these performances provide an opportunity for base attendees to interact with the local Japanese community bolstering the bond shared between Yokota Air Base and the host nation, ultimately strengthening our alliances and partnerships.

    Foster said “I hope those in attendance enjoyed the music and holiday cheer and left with a renewed sense of the partnership between our two countries.”

