    143d ESC Deployment Departure [Image 6 of 6]

    143d ESC Deployment Departure

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, command sergeant major, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands in front of the aircraft that deploying Soldiers boarded at Orlando International Airport to begin their year-long deployment where they will serve in the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    This work, 143d ESC Deployment Departure [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment Command
    USARC
    377th TSC
    Deployment
    Operation Spartan Shield

