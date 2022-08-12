Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    143d ESC Deployment Departure [Image 5 of 6]

    143d ESC Deployment Departure

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Long Pham 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, depart from Orlando International Airport as they begin a year-long deployment where they will serve in the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Sustainment Command
    USARC
    377th TSC
    Deployment
    Operation Spartan Shield

