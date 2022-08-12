143d ESC Deployment Departure

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, depart from Orlando International Airport as they begin a year-long deployment where they will serve in the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Date Taken: 12.08.2022
Location: ORLANDO, FL, US