143d ESC Deployment Departure

Sgt. Mariany Aliendres, an executive administrative assistant with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command group, stands with the cased command colors before departing from Orlando International Airport as the unit begins a year-long deployment where they will serve in the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

