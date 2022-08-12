143d ESC Deployment Departure

Spc. Alexander Darrow, a tactical power generation specialist with the 143d ESC headquarters and headquarters company, stands with the cased unit colors before departing from Orlando International Airport as the unit begins a year-long deployment where they will serve in the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

