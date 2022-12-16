Cookies sit on a table in the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 16, 2022. 668 dozen cookies were donated from the local community and Beale to be distributed across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:39 Photo ID: 7563466 VIRIN: 221216-F-LE246-1105 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 6.39 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.