    2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5]

    2022 Cookie Crunch

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Cookies sit on a table in the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 16, 2022. 668 dozen cookies were donated from the local community and Beale to be distributed across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:39
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #cookies #christmas

