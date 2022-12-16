Jessica Borrego (left) and Tech. Sgt. Michelle Lee (right) package cookies for the Cookie Crunch in the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 16, 2022. 668 dozen cookies were packaged by the Beale Spouses Club and dropped off around base by the first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7563463
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-LE246-1046
|Resolution:
|5795x3861
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
