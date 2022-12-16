Tech. Sgt. Michelle Lee package cookies for the Cookie Crunch in the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 16, 2022. The Cookie Crunch is a holiday event that gives donated cookies to squadrons around base and Airmen in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7563462
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-LE246-1051
|Resolution:
|5758x3836
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT