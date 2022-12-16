Tech. Sgt. Michelle Lee package cookies for the Cookie Crunch in the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 16, 2022. The Cookie Crunch is a holiday event that gives donated cookies to squadrons around base and Airmen in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:39 Photo ID: 7563462 VIRIN: 221216-F-LE246-1051 Resolution: 5758x3836 Size: 4.45 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.