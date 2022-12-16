Master Sgt. Jessica Campbell hands out cookies to the dorm Airmen on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 16, 2022. The Cookie Crunch event was sponsored by the Beale Spouses Club. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:39 Photo ID: 7563465 VIRIN: 221216-F-LE246-1160 Resolution: 6015x4008 Size: 5.39 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Cookie Crunch [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.