JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Tia Scoggan, weapons and tactics section chief for the 18th Space Defense Squadron Det. 1, studies a computer screen at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. 18 SDS Det. 1 provides timely and actionable Space Domain Awareness (SDA) for emergent and existing threats that are identified by the Joint Task Force-Space Defense’s National Space Defense Center as on-orbit threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

