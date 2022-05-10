U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Tia Scoggan, weapons and tactics section chief for the 18th Space Defense Squadron Det. 1, studies a computer screen at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. 18 SDS Det. 1 provides timely and actionable Space Domain Awareness (SDA) for emergent and existing threats that are identified by the Joint Task Force-Space Defense’s National Space Defense Center as on-orbit threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7563152
|VIRIN:
|221005-F-IF173-2003
|Resolution:
|4666x3111
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
