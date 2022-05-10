Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 2 of 5]

    JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Navy Lt. Keith Moody, intelligence officer for the Joint Task Force-Space Defense, takes a phone call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. The JTF-SD’s mission is, in unified action with mission partners, to deter aggression, defend capabilities and defeat adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict in order to maintain space superiority in the U.S. Space Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7563149
    VIRIN: 221005-F-IF173-2008
    Resolution: 4518x3012
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NSDC
    JTF-SD

