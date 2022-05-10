U.S. Navy Lt. Keith Moody, intelligence officer for the Joint Task Force-Space Defense, takes a phone call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. The JTF-SD’s mission is, in unified action with mission partners, to deter aggression, defend capabilities and defeat adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict in order to maintain space superiority in the U.S. Space Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:41 Photo ID: 7563149 VIRIN: 221005-F-IF173-2008 Resolution: 4518x3012 Size: 4.64 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.