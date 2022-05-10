Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 1 of 5]

    JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    Members of the Joint Task Force-Space Defense pose for a group photo on the National Space Defense Center operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. The JTF-SD’s mission is, in unified action with mission partners, to deter aggression, defend capabilities and defeat adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict in order to maintain space superiority in the U.S. Space Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:41
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    This work, JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain, by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSDC
    JTF-SD

