U.S. Army Maj. Mitchell Daugherty, mission director for the National Space Defense Center, discusses plans with U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Tia Scoggan, weapons and tactics section chief for the 18th Space Defense Squadron Det. 1, at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. Through the partnering of the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and National Reconnaissance Office in the NSDC, the Joint Task Force-Space Defense brings to bear the full force of the U.S. Government and synchronizes space superiority planning and operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:41 Photo ID: 7563150 VIRIN: 221005-F-IF173-2009 Resolution: 5388x3592 Size: 6.76 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.