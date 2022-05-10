Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 3 of 5]

    JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Army Maj. Mitchell Daugherty, mission director for the National Space Defense Center, discusses plans with U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Tia Scoggan, weapons and tactics section chief for the 18th Space Defense Squadron Det. 1, at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. Through the partnering of the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and National Reconnaissance Office in the NSDC, the Joint Task Force-Space Defense brings to bear the full force of the U.S. Government and synchronizes space superiority planning and operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    NSDC
    JTF-SD

