U.S. Army Maj. Mitchell Daugherty, mission director for the National Space Defense Center, points to a screen in front of U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Tia Scoggan, weapons and tactics section chief for the 18th Space Defense Squadron Det. 1, at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2022. 18 SDS Det. 1 Det. 1 provides timely and actionable Space Domain Awareness (SDA) for emergent and existing threats that are identified by the Joint Task Force-Space Defense’s NSDC as on-orbit threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:41 Photo ID: 7563151 VIRIN: 221005-F-IF173-2004 Resolution: 4266x2844 Size: 3.79 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-SD, NSDC vital to protecting, defending the space domain [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.