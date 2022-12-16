Capt. Aaron Price, pilot with the 465th Air Refueling Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, tags the side of the newly-retired KC-135 Stratotanker, tail number 58-0058, with the words "Come and Tank It" as she reaches her final destination at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:48 Photo ID: 7563015 VIRIN: 221216-F-JC105-1030 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.79 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.