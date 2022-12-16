Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker

    Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Aaron Price, pilot with the 465th Air Refueling Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, tags the side of the newly-retired KC-135 Stratotanker, tail number 58-0058, with the words "Come and Tank It" as she reaches her final destination at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:48
    Photo ID: 7563015
    VIRIN: 221216-F-JC105-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tanker
    KC135
    507ARW
    FinalFlight
    ReserveTransform
    AircraftRetirement

