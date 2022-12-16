Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker

    Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing salute KC-135 Stratotanker tail number 58-0058, as it taxis to the runway for its final flight. The tanker is the first to be retired from the 507th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)

    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
