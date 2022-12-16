Members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing salute KC-135 Stratotanker tail number 58-0058, as it taxis to the runway for its final flight. The tanker is the first to be retired from the 507th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7563011
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-AO039-1008
|Resolution:
|4621x3088
|Size:
|933.17 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
