A KC-135 Stratotanker sits at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 16, 2022. The tanker was retired from the 507th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:48 Photo ID: 7563012 VIRIN: 221216-F-JC105-1054 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.88 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.